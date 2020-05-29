Cape Cod Prepares for ‘Muted Season’ Amid Pandemic

Summer is going to look different on Cape Cod this year, according to folks in the lodging industry.

“I think a lot of people are referring to it as a muted season and I think that’s a very good way of explaining it,” said Maggie Kulbokas of Kinlin Grover Vacation Rentals.

The company is preparing for Phase 2 of Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's reopening plan. Kinlin Grover is stepping up their cleaning procedures of homes in between visits and implementing a no-contact check in and check out.

“We’re not going to see the volume that we would see in other years, but people are coming and I think people are smart and they know that it’s going to be a little different,” Kulbokas said.

Short-term rental companies will get the green light during Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan. It could happen as soon as June 8, but there’s still no official word yet.

“We’ve said all along that the data is going to be the element that drives our decision making,” Baker said.

Until they get the official word, Kulbokas said they are still taking reservations. After a slow start this spring she said she’s actually seen an uptick in bookings.

“I think everybody is on the same page,” Kulbokas said. “Tenants, owners, cleaners, we are. Everybody just wants everybody to just be safe and enjoy it.”