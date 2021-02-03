Cape Cod Residents Say They're ‘Too Far' From Mass Vaccination Sites

The slow start to Massachusetts' coronavirus vaccine rollout has caused frustrations statewide, but people on Cape Cod say they need more options.

Seventy-eight-year-old Paula Yanover is worried about her health and her husband's, and she has done everything she can to try and book vaccine appointments on Cape Cod.

"Very hard, because it's requiring hours," said the Hyannis resident.

Yanover has tried online, by phone and showing up at clinics, but she has had no luck.

"Everything that could go wrong has gone wrong," she said.

And there's no way she's going to one of the few mass vaccination sites, all over an hour away.

"That's too far," she said. "The weather's bad in Boston, my husband isn't well to do that kind of traveling."

There are fewer than 10 vaccine sites listed for the Cape on the state's website.

"There's been a clear breakdown in communication that we've seen, particularly as we moved into Phase 2," said State Sen. Julian Cyr, who represents the Cape and Islands.

Cyr says the system needs work.

"I've described this as akin to logging on to Ticketmaster to try to get a ticket for a Beyonce concert," he said. "That is not how we should be doing public health."

Gililan Farquhar has been trying to find vaccine slots for days for her elderly parents in Orleans.

"You go to the scheduling section and it tells you that there are no appointments within 30 miles of your zip code," she said.

About 50,000 Cape Cod residents over the age of 65 were invited to take part in a town hall Wednesday night to hear from health officials about the vaccine rollout in an effort to improve communication.

Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday there are discussions taking place to bring more vaccine sites to Cape Cod, but so far, there have been no specifics.