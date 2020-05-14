Faced with new challenges brought by the coronavirus pandemic, representatives from Massachusetts' three casinos met with gaming regulators via teleconference Thursday to outline their reopening plans four days before the governor is expected to offer guidance to closed businesses.

The plans, which included temperature checks, face masks and social distancing, were discussed in detail over the course of a nearly two-hour call that ended with the commission keeping casinos closed until at least June 1.

The proposals submitted to the commission offered a glimpse into how the casinos plan to operate during the crisis.

Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, MGM Springfield and Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville consulted with health care experts to develop comprehensive plans.

"When people come into the building, things will look a little different," said Brian Gullbrants, president of Encore Boston Harbor. "We want people to come here and have fun. They're going to have to do a virtual high five when they win."

Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to announce details of his phased reopening plan on Monday.

The casinos didn't expect to be included in the first phases of that plan, pointing out that they'll likely open later than other businesses.