CDC Taps BU Student Group Working to Raise COVID Awareness in Young People

As COVID-19 cases continue to climb, a Boston University student group's edgy awareness campaign has gained the attention of public health officials.

The students' goal was to cut through the noise and appeal to young people to take the risk of coronavirus seriously. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention heard about the campaign and, on Wednesday, the student organizers presented a campaign to the CDC's COVID emergency response team.

"We know this campaign is working, and it is really being noticed by people that are responsible, and reputable, in the community," organizer Hailey McKee said.

McKee said more than 1,200 experts and doctors were on the call. They hope to spread the message to other campuses in the coming weeks.