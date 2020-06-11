Colleges Reveal Plans for Fall Semester Reopening

Boston University has announced that students will be back on campus for the fall semester, but with restrictions.

The university created a website called “Back 2 Bu,” where the reopening plan for each area of the school is detailed. Policies include the option of both online and in-person courses for undergraduates, which will incorporate social distancing. Dorm life guidelines are still being developed.

Similar learning should be expected across town at Emerson College, which is launching "One Emerson Flex Learning." Part of the plan prevents students from returning until after Thanksgiving, at which point they can move completely online for the rest of that semester.

College officials have said most students and their parents wanted to return to campus.

Southern New Hampshire University took a different route, announcing it would remain completely online through the fall 2020 semester.

School officials said they made the decision for the safety of the community and "limited availability of community-wide testing." Because of the move, SNHU will reduce campus tuition to its online rates.

BU, Emerson and other schools that plan to bring people back to campus will increase cleaning, add hand sanitizer stations and require face masks.