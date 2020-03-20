Company Donates Much-Needed Supplies to Emergency Crews

Boxes of medical supplies are headed to emergency crews in Massachusetts as COVID-19 strains the stockpile.

"The supply chains are really pinched right now," said Kevin Mont of Fallon Ambulance Service. "It is really hard to get stuff from a regular supply chain manufacturer, etc."

In 2010, Fallon built up a reserve of supplies preparing for a pandemic, and 10 years later, it is here.

"That's why a distribution like this today is really key to helping the agencies continue," said Mont.

They are sending out 84,000 surgical masks, 3,100 safety goggles and 15,000 gowns.

They are going to 61 communities.

"Makes me feel better because we now have a cache," said Norfolk Fire Chief Erron Kinney. "We have a good bit of equipment to make sure that our personnel are protected."

Kinney called COVID-19 a threat to smaller towns.

"If I have to quarantine two to three people, that's a huge loss for me," said Kinney.

Fallon's own supplies are OK for now.

Mont said they will feel the pinch in the next month or so.

"This distribution right here definitely helps with that kind of planning aspect into that month, month and a half," said Mont.