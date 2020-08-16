Confirmed Coronavirus Deaths Top 8,600 in Mass; 303 New Cases Reported

Massachusetts reported 303 new confirmed coronavirus cases Sunday and an additional 11 deaths.

There have now been 8,607 confirmed deaths and 114,398 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

It gives the total number of coronavirus deaths as 8,838, which would indicate there are 231 deaths considered probable at this time.

The numbers come one day after Boston school officials released new guidelines ⁠— which still leave multiple models open for schools to adopt ⁠— on Saturday, a day after a deadline for all Massachusetts schools to file their school reopening plans with the department.

While the state required submissions for three possible plans, including a full return, full remote or hybrid version, Boston Public Schools removed a full in-person return from its document while acknowledging its openness to multiple models.

Boston officials working with local schools on fall reopening plans are emphasizing parent choice in the process, while acknowledging that science will “drive the decision,” according to an updated draft of the public schools’ reopening plan.

Some Boston city councilors are frustrated that school officials filed their reopening plan with the state without making a firm decision. Districts were required by Friday to prepare plans for three different scenarios: in-person classes, remote learning, or a hybrid of the two options.

In its plan, Boston Public Schools ruled out a full return but otherwise kept options open. Councilor Andrea Campbell, who favors a remote start, told the Boston Globe, she was "shocked and disappointed'' by the plan.

"Every day the district delays this decision, we lose an opportunity to prepare our students for success and our community loses confidence that this school year will be safe and successful," she said.

Councilor Michelle Wu, who also favors a remote start, agreed.

"It continues to be a very confusing plan that is not fleshed out,'' Wu said. "The most important thing is to have a stable predictable start to the school year.''

In a statement Saturday, Boston Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said she understands the urgency as officials work to ensure the plan is ``thorough, thoughtful and responsive to our community.''

Meanwhile, two universities in Massachusetts have begun to accept students back to their campuses for the fall semester. This move-in just looks very different than usual.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Boston University and Clark University have implemented rigorous guidelines for how students may return to the schools for the first time since early spring, including arriving test protocols.

And as the start of school comes closer and more people hope to return to fields, courts and rinks, Massachusetts has new rules around amateur sports set to take effect on Monday.

These guidelines are categorized into three tiers of risk depending on the frequency of close contact involved: low, moderate and high risk.

Low risk sports, which include tennis, swimming, golf and cross country, may engage in all levels of activity because they require almost no physical contact.

Football, basketball, lacrosse, wrestling and competitive cheer have conversely been identified as high risk sports. These must be modified to engage in practices, competitions and games by eliminating deliberate contact, staying outside and wearing masks.

Moderate risk sports like track and field, baseball and softball have similar restrictions as high risk ones.

Tournaments are not allowed for either moderate or high risk sports. You can read the full set of guidelines here.