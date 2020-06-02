The coronavirus pandemic has claimed another Massachusetts tradition.

The 2020 Marshfield Fair scheduled for late August has been canceled for the first time in its 153-year history, The Patriot Ledger of Quincy reported.

“We’re extremely disappointed that this decision had to be made, but we made it taking into consideration the pandemic and the additional cautions that would be required,” said Lenny LaForest, president of the Marshfield Agricultural and Horticultural Society.

The agricultural fair draws farmers and ranchers who show off their brightest flowers, largest vegetables and best-bred livestock for ribbons. The fair also includes entertainment, arts and crafts exhibits, carnival rides and games, and food stalls.

The fair typically draws about 160,000 people over its 10-day run.