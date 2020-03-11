Multiple Mass. Schools Closed Wednesday Over Coronavirus Outbreak

Several schools in Massachusetts were closed Wednesday due to concerns over the novel coronavirus.

Hopkinton Public Schools cancelled classes for the day, with the superintendent saying the decision was made in light of the 41 cases of coronavirus in Middlesex County – including two in Hopkinton.



In Wayland, Loker Elementary and Wayland Middle School were closed so they could be disinfected after a parent of two students tested positive for coronavirus.



School officials say that parent was exposed to the virus last week and self-quarantined. The parent has two children, one at Loker and one at the middle school.



Those students, who have not shown symptoms, have also self-quarantined since Monday.

Chelsea Public Schools said classes were canceled at Clark Avenue Middle School Wednesday as a "deep clean" was conducted. The move came as a staff member who had traveled to Italy in February was being tested for the virus.

In Natick, school officials said two students at Natick HIgh School were found to be presumptive positive cases of COVID-19. Officials said the school was cleaned Friday and Saturday and remained open as of Wednesday.

The parent of those students was also a presumptive case, the district said. Officials said the students were quarantined were before their parent received their positive notice.

The students had not been in contact with any students or staff since their quarantine "in the week prior to the situation coming to our attention," the district said.