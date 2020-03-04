coronavirus

Answering Your Coronavirus Questions

NBC10 Boston's special report gives some helpful information about coronavirus

Fears related to the spread of coronavirus seem to be growing every day.

There are now more than 125 confirmed or presumptive cases of coronavirus in the United States, with new reports in New England. On Tuesday, a Massachusetts woman tested positive for the illness after returning from a school trip to Italy.

So exactly what is the virus? How does it spread? And what steps can you take to protect yourself?

coronavirus concerns Mar 12

Here is a List of the Schools Closed Due to Coronavirus Concerns

coronavirus outbreak 18 hours ago

Boston-Area Event Cancellations, Closures Due to the Coronavirus Outbreak

NBC10 Boston took your questions and brought them to the experts.

Massachusetts General Hospital is getting ready in case of widespread coronavirus cases.
Airlines are parking planes and slashing flights in response to coronavirus.
Here's what to stock up on if you're forced to quarantine.

