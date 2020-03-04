Answering Your Coronavirus Questions

Fears related to the spread of coronavirus seem to be growing every day.

There are now more than 125 confirmed or presumptive cases of coronavirus in the United States, with new reports in New England. On Tuesday, a Massachusetts woman tested positive for the illness after returning from a school trip to Italy.

So exactly what is the virus? How does it spread? And what steps can you take to protect yourself?

NBC10 Boston took your questions and brought them to the experts.

