Massachusetts' Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 10,000

Another 21 people confirmed to have the new coronavirus have died in Massachusetts, health officials said Thursday, bringing the total to 10,015, above 10,000 for the first time.

The number of people infected with COVID-19 stands at 174,953, with 2,482 new cases reported by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Cases have been surging in the state lately, with health officials reporting single-day case numbers in the last few weeks that haven't been seen since the tail end of the first coronavirus surge.

Another 227 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19, the Department of Public Health reported.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, remains at 2.9%, according to the report.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has increased to 661. Of that number, 151 were listed as being in intensive care units and 68 are intubated, according to the Department of Public Health.

Despite the rising numbers, Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday said Massachusetts' ability to identify cases and conduct contact tracing puts the state in a strong position to deal with a second surge of the virus.

Baker added that Massachusetts conducts more tests per capita than any other state in the country at some 80,000 to 100,000 test per day.

"The health care system is far more prepared to deal with and manage these issue now than they were back in the spring," Baker said.