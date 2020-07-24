Coronavirus Deaths Rise by 14 in Mass., 214 New Cases Confirmed

Another 14 coronavirus deaths and 214 new cases were confirmed in Massachusetts Friday, health officials said.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has now confirmed 8,279 deaths and 107,897 cases.

There are an additional 124 probable cases listed in the department's daily COVID-19 report for Friday, adding to a total of 7,088 probable cases that have not yet been confirmed. The report listed no deaths among the probable cases -- there have been 219 in the state.

The Department of Public Health had delayed the release of its Thursday report because of "technical difficulties and data integrity issues," associated with new federal rules for reporting the data.

Massachusetts' coronavirus outbreak is much less severe than it was in mid-April, at the height of the virus' surge. Closely watched metrics like how many coronavirus tests are coming back positive and the average number of hospital patients with COVID-19 remain roughly 90% lower.

But a coronavirus hot spot of at least 13 infections was reported this week on Cape Cod, tied to a party.

And as other states contend with massive new outbreaks that are straining their systems and prompting new shutdowns, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker ordered that all travelers coming from outside the Northeast or Hawaii must quarantine for 14 days or show they've tested negative for the virus.

"Every traveler coming into Massachusetts, no matter where they're from, has a responsibility to help keep COVID-19 out of the Commonwealth," Baker said.

With a few exceptions, Massachusetts is now in Phase 3, the final step in its reopening plan before the so-called "new normal" is reached, when a vaccine or effective treatment will allow all COVID-19 restrictions to be eased. The state has been slowly reopening for months, monitoring for any outbreaks that would risk the progress made so far.

The six indicators informing how fast Massachusetts can move through the four phases of reopening the state are: the COVID-19 positive test rate, the number of individuals who died from COVID-19, the number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals, the health care system's readiness, testing capacity, contact tracing capabilities. Their statuses have held steady, with half in a positive trend and half "in progress" since June 5.