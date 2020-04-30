Massachusetts reported another 157 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday and 1,940 more confirmed cases.

The state's death toll now stands at 3,562, while 62,205 people have tested positive for the virus, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Those figures bring New England above 100,000, along with the new numbers being reported this afternoon in Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont. The regional tally had stood at 99,264 at 2:15 p.m., before most of the states had given their daily updates.

On Wednesday, Massachusetts saw its highest daily jump in coronavirus-related deaths so far, with 252.

Gov. Charlie Baker has been watching the numbers carefully as he weighs when to ease the restrictions on movement and businesses in Massachusetts. He has repeatedly said he's waiting to see a distinct downward trend in the number of people testing positive before he can start to reopen the state, and he said Thursday as he detailed his efforts to reopen the state that he hasn't seen that yet.

Referring to the 252 deaths reported Wednesday, he noted that the state is tracking many statistics, but "the lives lost every day is one of those numbers that none of us is ever going to get particularly comfortable with."

For weeks, Massachusetts has had more coronavirus cases than almost every state in the nation. On Thursday, the commonwealth had the third-highest death toll and fourth-highest number of cases, according to NBC News.

Baker and other health officials have said that may be due in part to a strong commitment to testing -- over 260,000 tests have been conducted as of Wednesday, according to the Department of Health.