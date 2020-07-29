Coronavirus Hot Spots: 25 Cities and Towns in Mass. With High Percentages of Recent Positive Tests

For the 16th straight week, the state Department of Public Health released a breakdown of the total number of coronavirus cases in each Massachusetts city and town.

Until mid-July, the state provided data on the communities with the highest rates of cases per 100,000 people. This data is no longer being included, but some new information offers a snapshot of cases in recent weeks.

Among cities and towns with at least 15 new cases in the last two weeks, these 25 communities have the highest percentages of positive cases in that time period:

Community Number of cases Cases in the last 14 days Total tests in the last 14 days Positive tests in the last 14 days Percent of positive tests in the last 14 days Lynn 3,858 129 3,985 175 4.39% Brockton 4,364 59 1,898 79 4.16% Fall River 1,756 67 2,367 97 4.10% Everett 1,843 42 1,384 54 3.90% Chelsea 3,036 56 1,993 75 3.76% Belchertown 121 15 421 15 3.56% Chicopee 509 39 1,416 47 3.32% Lawrence 3,760 79 3,249 104 3.20% Framingham 1,802 36 1,520 47 3.09% Saugus 579 16 792 23 2.90% Springfield 3,033 95 4,126 118 2.86% Quincy 1,231 51 2,256 62 2.75% Marlborough 1,029 27 1,443 37 2.56% Needham 352 15 821 21 2.56% Malden 1,302 31 1,623 39 2.40% Falmouth 229 22 1,014 24 2.37% Methuen 1,077 24 1,315 31 2.36% Holyoke 980 30 1,622 38 2.34% New Bedford 2,223 37 2,184 49 2.24% Worcester 5,483 119 6,785 148 2.18% Westfield 483 16 880 18 2.05% Salem 663 21 1,318 26 1.97% Lowell 3,022 52 3,615 71 1.96% Boston 14,667 296 20,272 389 1.92% Barnstable 391 17 920 17 1.85%

Data from between July 15, 2020, and July 29 2020, omitting communities with under 15 new cases in that span. The state notes that previous reports were based on the number of people who tested positive, but this percentage is instead based on the total number of positive tests. Both tallies are listed in the chart above.

Lynn had the highest rate of positive tests with 4.39%, an increase from 3.62% last week. It was followed by Brockton with 4.16%.

Last week, the highest percentage for a qualifying city or town was 5.28% in Fall River. The week before, Lawrence led the list with 6.32% positive tests.

While the highest rates have decreased, the state's overall rate has fluctuated. In the last 14 days, 1.74% of tests in Massachusetts have come back positive. The rate of recent positive tests was 1.67% on July 22 and 1.91% on July 15. Both the total numbers of tests and the number of positive tests in the state have increased in each of those data sets.

Take a closer look at last week's list.