Coronavirus Hot Spots: Cities and Towns in Mass. With High Rates of Positive Tests

Massachusetts has released its latest weekly data on the coronavirus pandemic, including an updated version of the state's new community-level risk assessment map.

The data, from the Department of Public Health, includes a breakdown of the total number of coronavirus cases in each Massachusetts city and town, as well as the new map.

The data provided by the state in its weekly report on COVID-19 has changed as the pandemic has dragged on. Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders said earlier this month that her agency recognizes that it's necessary to change what data the state reports as it moves into different phases of outbreak.

Recent Coronavirus Tests Returning Positive

Among cities and towns with at least 15 new cases in the last two weeks, these 25 communities have the highest percentages of positive cases in that time period:

Community Number of cases Cases in the last 14 days Average daily incidence rate per 100,000 in the last 14 days Total tests in the last 14 days Positive tests in the last 14 days Percent positivity in the last 14 days Lynn 4,334 334 23.6 5,569 395 7.09% Revere 2,183 161 18.9 3,890 210 5.40% Chelsea 3,223 126 23.9 3,010 149 4.95% Everett 1,963 75 11 2,081 89 4.28% Salem 747 66 10.5 1,913 74 3.87% Winthrop 347 30 11.4 922 35 3.80% South Hadley 203 28 11.1 861 32 3.72% Saugus 630 36 9 1,140 41 3.60% Brockton 4,533 117 8.5 4,125 145 3.52% Lawrence 3,941 106 8.6 4,761 136 2.86% New Bedford 2,330 70 5 3,393 89 2.62% Fall River 1,873 74 5.9 3,619 93 2.57% North Attleborough 294 17 4 861 22 2.56% Holyoke 1,047 41 7.1 1,927 46 2.39% Fitchburg 846 27 4.6 1,387 33 2.38% Springfield 3,175 99 4.5 5,575 128 2.30% Marlborough 1,087 37 6.1 2,035 45 2.21% Peabody 1,104 39 5 2,364 52 2.20% Canton 329 17 5.3 1,055 23 2.18% Stoughton 633 18 4.6 992 21 2.12% Boston 15,640 627 6.4 35,705 744 2.08% Malden 1,359 40 4.2 2,427 50 2.06% Framingham 1,897 62 5.9 3,418 67 1.96% Attleboro 717 20 3.1 1,294 25 1.93% Quincy 1,328 52 3.7 3,735 72 1.93%

Data from between Aug. 5, 2020, and Aug. 19, 2020, omitting communities with under 15 new cases in that span. The state notes that previous reports were based on the number of people who tested positive, but this percentage is instead based on the total number of positive tests. Both tallies are listed in the chart above.

Lynn had the highest rate of positive tests among qualifying communities, as it did the last two weeks. Since last week, the city's rate improved slightly from 7.47% to 7.09%. Revere, which remained in second after last week, had an even smaller improvement in its rate, going from 5.5% to 5.4%. Chelsea had the third highest rate with 4.95%, an increase from 4.52% last week.

The state's overall rate of positive tests has fluctuated. In the last 14 days, 1.5% of tests in Massachusetts came back positive. The rate of recent positive tests was 1.75% on Aug. 12, 1.82% on Aug. 5, 1.74% on July 29, 1.67% on July 22 and 1.91% on July 15.

Take a closer look at last week's list.

Community Risk Assessment

Last week, Gov. Charlie Baker revealed this new metric for understanding how much the virus has spread locally.

It shows the number of cases detected on average each day over the last two weeks in each of Massachusetts' communities. More than 8 cases per 100,000 translates to a high risk, between 4 and 8 cases per 100,000 is moderate risk, and any less than that is low risk, Baker said.

Mass. Department of Public Health

Cities and towns shaded red have the greatest risk levels. There are 10 in this map, down from 11 in last week's map, which included data from July 22 to Aug. 5.

The high-risk communities in Wednesday's report are Brockton, Chelsea, Everett, Lawrence, Lynn, Revere, Salem, Saugus, South Hadley and Winthrop. All of them appear on the list of communities above ranked by percent positivity.