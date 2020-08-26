Coronavirus Hot Spots in Mass.: See the Latest Map and Community List

Massachusetts has released its latest weekly data on the coronavirus pandemic, including an updated version of the state's new community-level risk assessment map.

The data, from the Department of Public Health, includes a breakdown of the total number of coronavirus cases in each Massachusetts city and town, as well as the new map.

Community Risk Assessment

Earlier this month, Gov. Charlie Baker revealed this new metric for understanding how much the virus has spread locally.

It shows the number of cases detected on average each day over the last two weeks in each of Massachusetts' communities. More than 8 cases per 100,000 translates to a high risk, between 4 and 8 cases per 100,000 is moderate risk, and any less than that is low risk, Baker said.

Cities and towns shaded red have the greatest risk levels. There are nine in this map, down from 10 in last week's map, which included data from Aug. 2-15.

The high-risk communities in Wednesday's report are Brockton, Chelsea, Everett, Framingham, Lawrence, Lynn, Revere, Sutton and Winthrop. Of those cities and towns, all but Sutton appear on the chart of communities ranked by percent positivity below. That town's rate of 2.4% is the 11th highest in the state, but its case count of 10 in the 14 days did not meet the threshold for the chart.

The data provided by the state in its weekly report on COVID-19 has changed as the pandemic has dragged on. Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders said earlier this month that her agency recognizes that it's necessary to change what data the state reports as it moves into different phases of outbreak.

Recent Coronavirus Tests Returning Positive

Among cities and towns with at least 15 new cases in the last two weeks, these 25 communities have the highest percentages of positive cases in that time period:

Community Number of cases Cases in the last 14 days Average daily incidence rate per 100,000 in the last 14 days Total tests in the last 14 days Positive tests in the last 14 days Percent positivity in the last 14 days Lynn 4,435 236 16.7 5,262 320 6.08% Chelsea 3,309 168 31.9 3,112 189 6.07% Revere 2,275 174 20.4 4,231 233 5.51% Everett 2,025 93 13.7 2,229 103 4.62% Lawrence 4,034 124 10 4,253 152 3.57% Swansea 167 17 7.6 545 18 3.3% Brockton 4,584 116 8.4 4,521 148 3.27% Winthrop 360 26 9.9 1,076 32 2.97% Framingham 1,960 91 8.7 3,594 100 2.78% Saugus 638 26 6.5 1,292 34 2.63% Methuen 1,143 46 6.1 2,178 51 2.34% Milford 708 25 6.1 1,353 29 2.14% North Attleborough 301 16 3.8 991 21 2.12% Peabody 1,134 39 5 2,533 53 2.09% New Bedford 2,357 60 4.3 3,395 69 2.03% Marlborough 1,099 31 5.1 1,810 36 1.99% Salem 759 41 6.5 2,896 57 1.97% South Hadley 209 18 7.1 1,243 23 1.85% Boston 16,002 691 7.1 45,494 826 1.82% Springfield 3,201 72 3.2 6,109 103 1.69% Fall River 1,887 45 3.6 3,721 62 1.67% Malden 1,384 34 3.6 2,835 47 1.66% Canton 334 16 5 1,362 22 1.62% Dedham 448 17 4.5 1,315 21 1.6% Agawam 526 16 4 1,611 24 1.49%

Data from between Aug. 12, 2020, and Aug. 26, 2020, omitting communities with under 15 new cases in that span. The state notes that earlier reports were based on the number of people who tested positive, but this percentage is instead based on the total number of positive tests. Both tallies are listed in the chart above.

Lynn had the highest rate of positive tests among qualifying communities, as it did the last three weeks. Since last week, the city's rate improved from 7.09% to 6.08%. Chelsea, which had the second highest rate by just a hundredth of a percentage point, increased from 4.95% to 6.07%. Revere had the third highest rate with 5.51%, a slight increase from last week's rate of 5.4%.

The state's overall rate of positive tests has fluctuated, but it has been decreasing in each data set presented since early August. In the last 14 days, 1.3% of tests in Massachusetts came back positive. The rate of positive tests over two weeks was 1.5% on Aug. 19, 1.75% on Aug. 12, 1.82% on Aug. 5, 1.74% on July 29, 1.67% on July 22 and 1.91% on July 15.

