Coronavirus Hot Spots: Mass. Cities and Towns Where Positive Tests Are Surging

For the 17th straight week, the state Department of Public Health released a breakdown of the total number of coronavirus cases in each Massachusetts city and town.

Until mid-July, the state provided data on the communities with the highest rates of cases per 100,000 people. This data is no longer being included, but some new information offers a snapshot of cases in recent weeks.

Among cities and towns with at least 15 new cases in the last two weeks, these 25 communities have the highest percentages of positive cases in that time period:

Community Number of cases Cases in the last 14 days Total tests in the last 14 days Positive tests in the last 14 days Percent of positive tests in the last 14 days Lynn 4,020 223 4,543 278 6.12% Revere 2,021 126 2,562 155 6.05% Brockton 4,426 79 2,540 130 5.12% Chelsea 3,106 93 2,274 112 4.93% Everett 1,894 68 1,701 82 4.82% Saugus 603 33 983 43 4.37% Wrentham 220 15 383 16 4.18% Chicopee 541 43 1,519 58 3.82% Fall River 1,818 84 3,157 112 3.55% Lawrence 3,824 98 3,414 119 3.49% Malden 1,331 45 1,834 60 3.27% Quincy 1,289 75 2,617 85 3.25% Randolph 998 25 1,015 33 3.25% Attleboro 700 18 713 21 2.95% Taunton 1,051 49 1,964 55 2.8% Framingham 1,827 42 2,012 56 2.78% Springfield 3,076 92 4,304 118 2.74% Peabody 1,070 39 2,060 51 2.48% Worcester 5,579 151 7,585 186 2.45% Agawam 506 19 1,034 25 2.42% Salem 685 35 1,573 38 2.42% West Springfield 411 15 688 16 2.33% Holyoke 1,007 40 2,299 53 2.31% Westfield 493 20 985 22 2.23% New Bedford 2,258 46 2,722 60 2.2%

Data from between July 22, 2020, and Aug. 5, 2020, omitting communities with under 15 new cases in that span. The state notes that previous reports were based on the number of people who tested positive, but this percentage is instead based on the total number of positive tests. Both tallies are listed in the chart above.

Lynn had the highest rate of positive tests among qualifying communities. Since last week, the city's rate increased from 4.39% to 6.12%. Revere, which led last week's list, decreased from 6.25% to 6.05%. Brockton, which had 4.16% positive tests a week earlier, came in third with 5.12% this week.

The state's overall rate has fluctuated. In the last 14 days, 1.82% of tests in Massachusetts have come back positive. The rate of recent positive tests was 1.74% on July 29, 1.67% on July 22 and 1.91% on July 15. Both the total numbers of tests and the number of positive tests in the state have increased in each of those data sets.

