Coronavirus Hot Spots: Mass. Communities With High Rates of Positive Tests

Massachusetts has released its latest weekly data on the coronavirus pandemic, including an updated version of the state's new community-level risk assessment map.

The data, from the Department of Public Health, includes a breakdown of the total number of coronavirus cases in each Massachusetts city and town, as well as the new map.

The data provided by the state in its weekly report on COVID-19 has changed as the pandemic has dragged on. Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders said Tuesday that her agency recognizes that it's necessary to change what data the state reports as it moves into different phases of outbreak.

Recent Coronavirus Tests Returning Positive

Among cities and towns with at least 15 new cases in the last two weeks, these 25 communities have the highest percentages of positive cases in that time period:

Community Number of cases Cases in the last 14 days Average daily incidence rate per 100,000 in the last 14 days Total tests in the last 14 days Positive tests in the last 14 days Percent positivity in the last 14 days Lynn 4,195 343 24.3 5,356 400 7.47% Revere 2,106 157 18.4 3,457 190 5.5% Everett 1,925 76 11.2 1,887 94 4.98% Brockton 4,470 96 7.0 3,224 155 4.81% Chelsea 3,151 101 19.2 2,675 121 4.52% Saugus 616 36 9.0 1,083 43 3.97% Winthrop 335 20 7.6 794 27 3.4% Fall River 1,855 104 8.3 3,782 125 3.31% Salem 718 52 8.3 1,829 58 3.17% Chicopee 557 47 5.9 1,950 60 3.08% South Hadley 188 16 6.3 644 19 2.95% Malden 1,349 49 5.2 2,140 62 2.9% Peabody 1,088 52 6.7 2,290 66 2.88% Attleboro 711 23 3.6 1,026 29 2.83% Lawrence 3,878 105 8.5 4,437 125 2.82% Randolph 1,007 27 5.6 1,406 38 2.7% Quincy 1,305 70 4.9 3,155 81 2.57% North Attleborough 284 16 3.8 706 18 2.55% Taunton 1,059 52 6.5 2,391 60 2.51% Holyoke 1,029 52 9.0 2,717 65 2.39% Springfield 3,123 92 4.2 5,142 122 2.37% New Bedford 2,295 62 4.4 3,259 76 2.33% Boston 15,307 582 6.0 30,166 689 2.28% Framingham 1,857 58 5.6 2,996 67 2.24% Marlborough 1,071 36 5.9 2,142 43 2.01%

Data from between July 29, 2020, and Aug. 12, 2020, omitting communities with under 15 new cases in that span. The state notes that previous reports were based on the number of people who tested positive, but this percentage is instead based on the total number of positive tests. Both tallies are listed in the chart above.

Lynn had the highest rate of positive tests among qualifying communities. Since last week, when it also led the list, the city's rate increased from 6.12% to 7.47%. Revere, which also came in second last week's list, decreased from 6.05% to 5.5%. Everett had the third highest rate with 4.98%, a slight increase from last week, when 4.82% of its tests came back positive.

The state's overall rate has fluctuated. In the last 14 days, 1.75% of tests in Massachusetts came back positive. The rate of recent positive tests was 1.82% on Aug. 5, 1.74% on July 29, 1.67% on July 22 and 1.91% on July 15.

Community Risk Assessment

On Tuesday, Gov. Charlie Baker revealed this new metric for understanding how much the virus has spread locally.

It shows the number of cases detected on average each day over the last two weeks in each of Massachusetts' communities. More than 8 cases per 100,000 translates to a high risk, between 4 and 8 cases per 100,000 is moderate risk, and any less than that is low risk, Baker said.

Massachusetts Department of Public Health

Cities and towns shaded red have the greatest risk levels. There are 11 in this map, up from four in the first map, which included data from July 22 to Aug. 5.

The high-risk communities in Wednesday's report are Lynn, Chelsea, Revere, Everett, Saugus, Holyoke, Lawrence, Fall River, Salem, Granby and Hull. All but the last two appear on the list of communities ranked by percent positivity. Both those communities' percentages are high enough to be ranked, but their total case counts in the last two weeks are below 15.