For the seventh straight week, the state Department of Public Health released a breakdown of the total number of coronavirus cases in each Massachusetts city and town.
Health officials also released data showing which communities had the highest rate of positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people from Jan. 1 through May 27.
Below is a list of the 10 Massachusetts communities with the highest rates of positive COVID-19 cases right now:
|Community
|Number of cases
|Rate of cases
|Chelsea
|2,713
|7,203.05
|Brockton
|3,961
|3,4,031.62
|Lawrence
|2,939
|3,333.11
|Lynn
|3,281
|3,251.63
|Everett
|1,565
|3,224.38
|Randolph
|894
|2,612.58
|Revere
|1,582
|2,597.00
|Worcester
|4,681
|2,439.69
|Danvers
|678
|2,374.30
|Lowell
|2,581
|2,208.65
Rate of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people (Jan. 1-May 27, 2020)
Most of these communities appeared on last week's list as well. Here is a closer look at that list, which was the sixth town-by-town breakdown released by the state.