For the seventh straight week, the state Department of Public Health released a breakdown of the total number of coronavirus cases in each Massachusetts city and town.

Health officials also released data showing which communities had the highest rate of positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people from Jan. 1 through May 27.

Below is a list of the 10 Massachusetts communities with the highest rates of positive COVID-19 cases right now:

Community Number of cases Rate of cases Chelsea 2,713 7,203.05 Brockton 3,961 3,4,031.62 Lawrence 2,939 3,333.11 Lynn 3,281 3,251.63 Everett 1,565 3,224.38 Randolph 894 2,612.58 Revere 1,582 2,597.00 Worcester 4,681 2,439.69 Danvers 678 2,374.30 Lowell 2,581 2,208.65

Rate of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people (Jan. 1-May 27, 2020)

Most of these communities appeared on last week's list as well. Here is a closer look at that list, which was the sixth town-by-town breakdown released by the state.