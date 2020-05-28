coronavirus

Coronavirus Hot Spots: The 10 Mass. Communities With the Highest Rates

Chelsea continued to top the list with 2,713 confirmed COVID-19 cases, a rate of 7,203.05 per 100,000 people

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

For the seventh straight week, the state Department of Public Health released a breakdown of the total number of coronavirus cases in each Massachusetts city and town.

Health officials also released data showing which communities had the highest rate of positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people from Jan. 1 through May 27.

Below is a list of the 10 Massachusetts communities with the highest rates of positive COVID-19 cases right now:

CommunityNumber of casesRate of cases
Chelsea2,7137,203.05
Brockton3,9613,4,031.62
Lawrence2,9393,333.11
Lynn3,2813,251.63
Everett1,5653,224.38
Randolph8942,612.58
Revere1,5822,597.00
Worcester4,6812,439.69
Danvers6782,374.30
Lowell2,5812,208.65

Rate of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people (Jan. 1-May 27, 2020)

Most of these communities appeared on last week's list as well. Here is a closer look at that list, which was the sixth town-by-town breakdown released by the state.

