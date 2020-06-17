For the 10th straight week, the state Department of Public Health released a breakdown of the total number of coronavirus cases in each Massachusetts city and town.

Health officials also released data showing which communities had the highest rates of positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people from Jan. 1 through June 17.

Below is a list of the 50 Massachusetts communities with the highest rates of positive COVID-19 cases right now:

Community Number of Cases Rate of Cases Chelsea 2,885 7,659.63 Brockton 4,172 4,246.39 Lawrence 3,443 3,904.69 Everett 1,724 3,551.97 Lynn 3,548 3,516.24 Revere 1,733 2,844.89 Randolph 938 2,741.17 Worcester 5,112 2,664.32 Danvers 719 2,517.88 Lowell 2,807 2,402.05 Framingham 1,707 2,292.31 Marlborough 966 2,223.81 Holyoke 899 2,181.81 Milford 636 2,170.41 Stoughton 600 2,169.39 Shirley 175 2,076.17 New Bedford 2,052 2,061.17 Braintree 808 2,052.86 Boston 13,783 1,983.26 West Bridgewater 142 1,959.29 Saugus 553 1,945.44 Topsfield 112 1,916.52 Norwood 568 1,886.28 Tewksbury 574 1,864.20 Methuen 995 1,858.04 Hampden 91 1,841.81 Fitchburg 776 1,840.93 Haverhill 1,209 1,836.11 Waltham 1,218 1,827.20 Malden 1,211 1,787.36 Westborough 336 1,783.23 Bedford 262 1,758.82 Peabody 969 1,737.62 Fall River 1,543 1,725.04 Northbridge 310 1,723.72 Holbrook 194 1,717.57 Clinton 241 1,712.23 Springfield 2,697 1,703.37 Wrentham 191 1,694.09 Taunton 962 1,679.51 Medford 1,014 1,667.37 Stoneham 369 1,654.42 Avon 72 1,643.58 Leominster 667 1,643.18 Northborough 223 1,628.83 Ayer 130 1,608.91 East Longmeadow 270 1,596.26 Raynham 237 1,586.66 Middleton 163 1,579.56 Agawam 450 1,573.19

Rate of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people (Jan. 1-June 17, 2020)

Additionally, the Department of Public Health listed the number of people tested in each community and the percentage of positive tests. Statewide, 13.97% of those tested were positive for coronavirus, the second straight week in which that rate decreased by about a percentage point. Among cities and towns with more than 10 positive cases, Chelsea still had the highest percentage of positive tests with 37.09%, followed by Everett and Lynn, both of which had around 27% positive tests.

Health officials note that these numbers reflect the number of people tested, not the number of tests performed, and that those people may have had more than one test.

