For the ninth straight week, the state Department of Public Health released a breakdown of the total number of coronavirus cases in each Massachusetts city and town.

Health officials also released data showing which communities had the highest rate of positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people from Jan. 1 through June 10.

Below is a list of the 50 Massachusetts communities with the highest rates of positive COVID-19 cases right now:

Community Number of Cases Rate of Cases Chelsea 2839 7537.58 Brockton 4136 4209.74 Lawrence 3339 3786.75 Everett 1692 3486.04 Lynn 3503 3471.64 Revere 1701 2792.35 Randolph 926 2706.10 Worcester 5028 2620.54 Danvers 717 2510.87 Lowell 2757 2359.26 Framingham 1700 2282.91 Marlborough 952 2191.58 Stoughton 597 2158.54 Milford 631 2153.34 Holyoke 877 2128.41 Shirley 174 2064.28 Braintree 804 2042.70 West Bridgewater 145 2000.68 New Bedford 1991 1999.90 Boston 13609 1958.22 Saugus 545 1917.30 Topsfield 111 1899.40 Norwood 568 1886.28 Tewksbury 575 1867.45 Fitchburg 775 1838.55 Methuen 970 1811.36 Haverhill 1180 1792.07 Waltham 1190 1785.19 Westborough 335 1777.93 Hampden 87 1760.86 Peabody 963 1726.87 Malden 1170 1726.84 Northbridge 308 1712.60 Holbrook 191 1691.01 Clinton 238 1690.91 Wrentham 189 1676.35 Springfield 2650 1673.69 Medford 1013 1665.72 Taunton 951 1660.30 Bedford 247 1658.12 Fall River 1472 1645.66 Stoneham 367 1645.45 Northborough 222 1621.53 Leominster 658 1621.01 Avon 70 1597.92 Rockland 288 1596.77 East Longmeadow 270 1596.26 Agawam 449 1569.69 Middleton 161 1560.18

Rate of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people (Jan. 1-June 10, 2020)

Additionally, the Department of Public Health listed the number of people tested in each community and the percentage of positive tests. Statewide, 15% of those tested were positive for coronavirus, down about a percentage point from last week. Among cities and towns with more than 10 positive cases, Chelsea still had the highest percentage of positive tests with 38.14%, followed by Lynn and Everett, which had 28.27% and 28.21% positive tests, respectively.

Health officials note that these numbers reflect the number of people tested, not the number of tests performed, and that those people may have had more than one test.

Most of these communities appeared on last week's list as well. Here is a closer look at that list, which was the seventh town-by-town breakdown released by the state.