For the ninth straight week, the state Department of Public Health released a breakdown of the total number of coronavirus cases in each Massachusetts city and town.
Health officials also released data showing which communities had the highest rate of positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people from Jan. 1 through June 10.
Below is a list of the 50 Massachusetts communities with the highest rates of positive COVID-19 cases right now:
|Community
|Number of Cases
|Rate of Cases
|Chelsea
|2839
|7537.58
|Brockton
|4136
|4209.74
|Lawrence
|3339
|3786.75
|Everett
|1692
|3486.04
|Lynn
|3503
|3471.64
|Revere
|1701
|2792.35
|Randolph
|926
|2706.10
|Worcester
|5028
|2620.54
|Danvers
|717
|2510.87
|Lowell
|2757
|2359.26
|Framingham
|1700
|2282.91
|Marlborough
|952
|2191.58
|Stoughton
|597
|2158.54
|Milford
|631
|2153.34
|Holyoke
|877
|2128.41
|Shirley
|174
|2064.28
|Braintree
|804
|2042.70
|West Bridgewater
|145
|2000.68
|New Bedford
|1991
|1999.90
|Boston
|13609
|1958.22
|Saugus
|545
|1917.30
|Topsfield
|111
|1899.40
|Norwood
|568
|1886.28
|Tewksbury
|575
|1867.45
|Fitchburg
|775
|1838.55
|Methuen
|970
|1811.36
|Haverhill
|1180
|1792.07
|Waltham
|1190
|1785.19
|Westborough
|335
|1777.93
|Hampden
|87
|1760.86
|Peabody
|963
|1726.87
|Malden
|1170
|1726.84
|Northbridge
|308
|1712.60
|Holbrook
|191
|1691.01
|Clinton
|238
|1690.91
|Wrentham
|189
|1676.35
|Springfield
|2650
|1673.69
|Medford
|1013
|1665.72
|Taunton
|951
|1660.30
|Bedford
|247
|1658.12
|Fall River
|1472
|1645.66
|Stoneham
|367
|1645.45
|Northborough
|222
|1621.53
|Leominster
|658
|1621.01
|Avon
|70
|1597.92
|Rockland
|288
|1596.77
|East Longmeadow
|270
|1596.26
|Agawam
|449
|1569.69
|Middleton
|161
|1560.18
Rate of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people (Jan. 1-June 10, 2020)
Additionally, the Department of Public Health listed the number of people tested in each community and the percentage of positive tests. Statewide, 15% of those tested were positive for coronavirus, down about a percentage point from last week. Among cities and towns with more than 10 positive cases, Chelsea still had the highest percentage of positive tests with 38.14%, followed by Lynn and Everett, which had 28.27% and 28.21% positive tests, respectively.
Health officials note that these numbers reflect the number of people tested, not the number of tests performed, and that those people may have had more than one test.
Most of these communities appeared on last week's list as well. Here is a closer look at that list, which was the seventh town-by-town breakdown released by the state.