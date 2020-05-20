Coronavirus Hot Spots: The 50 Mass. Communities With the Highest Rates of Cases

For the sixth straight week, the state Department of Public Health released a breakdown of the total number of coronavirus cases in each Massachusetts city and town.
Health officials also released data showing which communities had the highest rate of positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people from Jan. 1 through May 13.
Below is a list of the 50 Massachusetts communities with the highest rates of positive COVID-19 cases right now:
|Community
|Number of cases
|Rate of cases
|Chelsea
|2,598
|6,897.72
|Brockton
|3,773
|3,840.27
|Lynn
|3,117
|3,089.1
|Lawrence
|2,681
|3,040.51
|Everett
|1,474
|3,036.9
|Randolph
|864
|2,524.91
|Revere
|1,506
|2,472.24
|Danvers
|643
|2,251.73
|Worcester
|4,299
|2,240.6
|Lowell
|2,457
|2,102.54
|Stoughton
|557
|2,013.92
|Framingham
|1,493
|2,004.93
|Milford
|575
|1,962.24
|Braintree
|754
|1,915.66
|Marlborough
|829
|1,908.42
|Shirley
|158
|1,874.46
|Holyoke
|764
|1,854.17
|Boston
|12,629
|1,817.2
|Topsfield
|106
|1,813.85
|Tewksbury
|543
|1,763.52
|Norwood
|513
|1,703.63
|Westborough
|319
|1,693.01
|Saugus
|480
|1,688.63
|West Bridgewater
|120
|1,655.74
|Haverhill
|1,066
|1,618.94
|Wrentham
|182
|1,614.27
|Waltham
|1,071
|1,606.67
|New Bedford
|1,583
|1,590.07
|Peabody
|877
|1,572.65
|Northbridge
|281
|1,562.47
|Holbrook
|176
|1,558.21
|Bedford
|232
|1,557.42
|Malden
|1,053
|1,554.16
|Methuen
|827
|1,544.32
|Stoneham
|342
|1,533.36
|Avon
|67
|1,529.44
|Medford
|922
|1,516.09
|Fitchburg
|631
|1,496.94
|Taunton
|854
|1,490.95
|Agawam
|423
|1,478.8
|Raynham
|218
|1,459.46
|Rockland
|262
|1,452.61
|East Longmeadow
|238
|1,407.08
|Northborough
|192
|1,402.4
|Middleton
|144
|1,395.44
|Springfield
|2,186
|1,380.63
|Millbury
|184
|1,347.29
|Wilbraham
|195
|1,340.9
|Beverly
|542
|1,316.6
|Dracut
|422
|1,306.29
Rate of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people (Jan. 1-May 20, 2020)
Most of these communities appeared on last week's list as well. Here is a closer look at that list, which was the third town-by-town breakdown released by the state.