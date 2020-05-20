coronavirus

Coronavirus Hot Spots: The 50 Mass. Communities With the Highest Rates of Cases

Chelsea continued to top the list with 2,598 confirmed COVID-19 cases, a rate of 6,897.72 per 100,000 people

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

For the sixth straight week, the state Department of Public Health released a breakdown of the total number of coronavirus cases in each Massachusetts city and town.

Health officials also released data showing which communities had the highest rate of positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people from Jan. 1 through May 13.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Below is a list of the 50 Massachusetts communities with the highest rates of positive COVID-19 cases right now:

CommunityNumber of casesRate of cases
Chelsea2,5986,897.72
Brockton3,7733,840.27
Lynn3,1173,089.1
Lawrence2,6813,040.51
Everett1,4743,036.9
Randolph8642,524.91
Revere1,5062,472.24
Danvers6432,251.73
Worcester4,2992,240.6
Lowell2,4572,102.54
Stoughton5572,013.92
Framingham1,4932,004.93
Milford5751,962.24
Braintree7541,915.66
Marlborough8291,908.42
Shirley1581,874.46
Holyoke7641,854.17
Boston12,6291,817.2
Topsfield1061,813.85
Tewksbury5431,763.52
Norwood5131,703.63
Westborough3191,693.01
Saugus4801,688.63
West Bridgewater1201,655.74
Haverhill1,0661,618.94
Wrentham1821,614.27
Waltham1,0711,606.67
New Bedford1,5831,590.07
Peabody8771,572.65
Northbridge2811,562.47
Holbrook1761,558.21
Bedford2321,557.42
Malden1,0531,554.16
Methuen8271,544.32
Stoneham3421,533.36
Avon671,529.44
Medford9221,516.09
Fitchburg6311,496.94
Taunton8541,490.95
Agawam4231,478.8
Raynham2181,459.46
Rockland2621,452.61
East Longmeadow2381,407.08
Northborough1921,402.4
Middleton1441,395.44
Springfield2,1861,380.63
Millbury1841,347.29
Wilbraham1951,340.9
Beverly5421,316.6
Dracut4221,306.29

Rate of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people (Jan. 1-May 20, 2020)

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

stimulus checks 24 mins ago

Federal Trade Commission Warns Some Nursing Homes, Assisted Living Facilities Are Keeping Residents’ Stimulus Checks

Norwood 1 hour ago

VIDEO: Man Pulls Baby From Overturned Vehicle on I-95

Most of these communities appeared on last week's list as well. Here is a closer look at that list, which was the third town-by-town breakdown released by the state.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19BrocktonChelsea
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us