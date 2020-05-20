Coronavirus Hot Spots: The 50 Mass. Communities With the Highest Rates of Cases

For the sixth straight week, the state Department of Public Health released a breakdown of the total number of coronavirus cases in each Massachusetts city and town.

Health officials also released data showing which communities had the highest rate of positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people from Jan. 1 through May 13.

Below is a list of the 50 Massachusetts communities with the highest rates of positive COVID-19 cases right now:

Community Number of cases Rate of cases Chelsea 2,598 6,897.72 Brockton 3,773 3,840.27 Lynn 3,117 3,089.1 Lawrence 2,681 3,040.51 Everett 1,474 3,036.9 Randolph 864 2,524.91 Revere 1,506 2,472.24 Danvers 643 2,251.73 Worcester 4,299 2,240.6 Lowell 2,457 2,102.54 Stoughton 557 2,013.92 Framingham 1,493 2,004.93 Milford 575 1,962.24 Braintree 754 1,915.66 Marlborough 829 1,908.42 Shirley 158 1,874.46 Holyoke 764 1,854.17 Boston 12,629 1,817.2 Topsfield 106 1,813.85 Tewksbury 543 1,763.52 Norwood 513 1,703.63 Westborough 319 1,693.01 Saugus 480 1,688.63 West Bridgewater 120 1,655.74 Haverhill 1,066 1,618.94 Wrentham 182 1,614.27 Waltham 1,071 1,606.67 New Bedford 1,583 1,590.07 Peabody 877 1,572.65 Northbridge 281 1,562.47 Holbrook 176 1,558.21 Bedford 232 1,557.42 Malden 1,053 1,554.16 Methuen 827 1,544.32 Stoneham 342 1,533.36 Avon 67 1,529.44 Medford 922 1,516.09 Fitchburg 631 1,496.94 Taunton 854 1,490.95 Agawam 423 1,478.8 Raynham 218 1,459.46 Rockland 262 1,452.61 East Longmeadow 238 1,407.08 Northborough 192 1,402.4 Middleton 144 1,395.44 Springfield 2,186 1,380.63 Millbury 184 1,347.29 Wilbraham 195 1,340.9 Beverly 542 1,316.6 Dracut 422 1,306.29

Rate of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people (Jan. 1-May 20, 2020)

Most of these communities appeared on last week's list as well. Here is a closer look at that list, which was the third town-by-town breakdown released by the state.