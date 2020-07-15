For the 14th straight week, the state Department of Public Health released a breakdown of the total number of coronavirus cases in each Massachusetts city and town.

Until this week, the state provided data on the communities with the highest rates of cases per 100,000 people. This data was no longer included, but some new information offers a snapshot of cases in recent weeks.

Among cities and towns with at least 15 new cases in the last two weeks, these 25 communities have the highest percentages of positive cases in the last two weeks:

Community Number of cases Cases in the last 14 days Total number of tests in the last 14 days Positive tests in the last 14 days Percent of positive tests in the last 14 days Lawrence 3,686 146 3,101 196 6.32% Fall River 1,664 52 1,297 81 6.25% Taunton 992 17 521 25 4.8% Chelsea 2,977 50 1,694 80 4.72% Winthrop 297 39 867 40 4.61% Lynn 3,725 72 2,766 116 4.19% Agawam 480 24 694 29 4.18% Revere 1,838 39 1,424 59 4.14% New Bedford 2,167 22 1,357 56 4.13% Brockton 4,275 35 1,635 64 3.91% West Springfield 391 16 488 17 3.48% Billerica 572 21 794 27 3.4% Springfield 2,919 70 2,986 101 3.38% Randolph 967 19 674 22 3.26% Lowell 2,958 52 2,759 82 2.97% Chicopee 469 28 1,000 29 2.9% Malden 1,267 26 1,366 36 2.64% Holyoke 942 25 1,233 32 2.6% Worcester 5,352 84 5,105 131 2.57% Methuen 1,050 19 1,101 28 2.54% Quincy 1,167 30 1,698 40 2.36% Boston 14,316 304 18,043 416 2.31% Peabody 1,013 18 1,339 28 2.09% Everett 1,800 36 2,416 45 1.86% Framingham 1,756 14 1,074 20 1.86%

Data from between July 1, 2020, and July 15, 2020, omitting communities with under 15 new cases in that span. The state notes that previous reports were based on the number of people who tested positive, but this percentage is instead based on the total number of positive tests. Both tallies are listed in the chart above.

The numbers in Lawrence are particularly noteworthy. As part of the "Stop the Spread" initiative, it is one of eight communities that began offering free testing last week. In the last 14 days, only Boston, Worcester and Springfield saw more tests administered, but 6.32% of the tests in Lawrence came back positive — the highest rate in the state among communities with at least 15 new cases. Fall River, also part of the initiative, followed with a rate of 6.25%.

