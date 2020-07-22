For the 15th straight week, the state Department of Public Health released a breakdown of the total number of coronavirus cases in each Massachusetts city and town.

Until mid-July, the state provided data on the communities with the highest rates of cases per 100,000 people. This data is no longer being included, but some new information offers a snapshot of cases in recent weeks.

Among cities and towns with at least 15 new cases in the last two weeks, these 25 communities have the highest percentages of positive cases in the last two weeks:

Community Number of cases Cases in the last 14 days Total number of tests in the last 14 days Positive tests in the last 14 days Percent of positive tests in the last 14 days Fall River 1,703 71 2,142 113 5.28% Revere 1,870 53 1,627 70 4.3% Winthrop 301 37 1,036 42 4.05% Brockton 4,317 41 1,794 71 3.96% Lawrence 3,704 90 3,453 128 3.71% Taunton 1,001 18 737 27 3.66% Lynn 3,779 99 3,753 136 3.62% Chelsea 3,002 50 2,173 77 3.54% Chicopee 488 36 1,277 40 3.13% Randolph 967 16 734 22 3% West Springfield 396 16 588 17 2.89% Springfield 2,970 77 3,765 105 2.79% Framingham 1,775 24 1,308 36 2.75% New Bedford 2,197 34 1,970 53 2.69% Holyoke 959 32 1,533 40 2.61% Everett 1,823 43 2,340 52 2.22% Lowell 2,992 51 3,458 75 2.17% Malden 1,280 23 1,604 34 2.12% Quincy 1,195 44 2,361 49 2.08% Boston 14,464 282 18,955 384 2.03% Marlborough 1,015 19 1,304 25 1.92% Methuen 1,063 18 1,346 25 1.86% Peabody 1,021 16 1,624 29 1.79% Worcester 5,398 88 7,262 121 1.67% Medford 1,059 19 1,700 28 1.65%

Data from between July 8, 2020, and July 22 2020, omitting communities with under 15 new cases in that span. The state notes that previous reports were based on the number of people who tested positive, but this percentage is instead based on the total number of positive tests. Both tallies are listed in the chart above.

Fall River tops the list with 5.28% positive tests. The city was second behind Lawrence last week, but its rate improved from 6.25%. Lawrence, meanwhile, dropped back to fifth with 3.71% positive tests, an improvement from 6.32%.

