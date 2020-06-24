coronavirus

Coronavirus Hot Spots: These 50 Cities and Towns Have the Highest Rates in Mass.

Chelsea continued to top the list with 2,907 confirmed COVID-19 cases, an increase of 22 cases since last week, and a rate of 7,718.12 cases per 100,000 people

By Mike Pescaro and Marc Fortier

For the 11th straight week, the state Department of Public Health released a breakdown of the total number of coronavirus cases in each Massachusetts city and town.

Health officials also released data showing which communities had the highest rates of positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people from Jan. 1 through June 24.

Below is a list of the 50 Massachusetts communities with the highest rates of positive COVID-19 cases right now:

CommunityNumber of CasesRate of Cases
Chelsea2,9077,718.12
Brockton4,1974,271.83
Lawrence3,5153,986.35
Everett1,7473,599.36
Lynn3,6043,571.74
Revere1,7482,869.51
Randolph9422,752.86
Worcester5,1652,691.95
Danvers7252,538.89
Lowell2,8542,442.27
Framingham1,7202,309.77
Marlborough9842,265.24
Holyoke9052,196.37
Milford6412,187.47
Stoughton6022,176.62
New Bedford2,0952,104.36
Shirley1772,099.87
Braintree8122,063.02
Boston13,8971,999.66
West Bridgewater1421,959.29
Saugus5561,956.00
Topsfield1141,950.74
Hampden961,943.01
Norwood5761,912.84
Tewksbury5821,890.18
Methuen1,0041,874.85
Fitchburg7861,864.65
Haverhill1,2171,848.26
Waltham1,2271,840.70
Bedford2711,819.23
Malden1,2221,803.59
Westborough3361,783.23
Fall River1,5661,750.75
Peabody9761,750.18
Clinton2451,740.65
Springfield2,7541,739.37
Northbridge3111,729.29
Holbrook1931,708.71
Wrentham1911,694.09
Ayer1361,683.17
Taunton9641,683.00
Medford1,0201,677.23
Stoneham3741,676.83
Leominster6801,675.20
Avon721,643.58
Northborough2231,628.83
East Longmeadow2711,602.17
Raynham2381,593.35
Agawam4521,580.18
Middleton1631,579.56

Rate of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people (Jan. 1-June 24, 2020)

Additionally, the Department of Public Health listed the number of people tested in each community and the percentage of positive tests. Statewide, 13% of those tested were positive for coronavirus, the third straight week in which that rate dropped by about a percentage point. Among cities and towns with more than 10 positive cases, Chelsea still had the highest percentage of positive tests with 35.88%, followed by Everett at 25.79% and Lynn at 25.55%.

Health officials note that these numbers reflect the number of people tested, not the number of tests performed, and that those people may have had more than one test.

Most of these communities appeared on last week's list as well. Here is a closer look at that list, which was the seventh town-by-town breakdown released by the state.

