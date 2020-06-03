For the eighth straight week, the state Department of Public Health released a breakdown of the total number of coronavirus cases in each Massachusetts city and town.

Health officials also released data showing which communities had the highest rate of positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people from Jan. 1 through June 3.

Below is a list of the 50 Massachusetts communities with the highest rates of positive COVID-19 cases right now:

Community Number of cases Rate of cases Chelsea 2,779 7,378.28 Brockton 4,064 4,136.46 Lawrence 3,163 3,587.15 Lynn 3,430 3,399.30 Everett 1,647 3,393.33 Revere 1,667 2,736.54 Randolph 912 2,665.18 Worcester 4,910 2,559.04 Danvers 706 2,472.35 Lowell 2,671 2,285.67 Framingham 1,681 2,257.40 Marlborough 938 2,159.35 Stoughton 591 2,136.85 Milford 617 2,105.57 Shirley 173 2,052.42 Holyoke 842 2,043.47 Braintree 793 2,014.75 West Bridgewater 143 1,973.09 Boston 13,417 1,930.59 New Bedford 1,910 1,918.54 Topsfield 110 1,882.29 Norwood 563 1,869.67 Tewksbury 574 1,864.20 Saugus 526 1,850.46 Fitchburg 758 1,798.22 Westborough 333 1,767.31 Waltham 1,170 1,755.19 Methuen 939 1,753.47 Haverhill 1,135 1,723.73 Bedford 254 1,705.11 Malden 1,151 1,698.80 Peabody 947 1,698.18 Northbridge 304 1,690.36 Hampden 83 1,679.90 Wrentham 189 1,676.35 Holbrook 187 1,655.59 Medford 994 1,634.48 Taunton 934 1,630.62 Stoneham 363 1,627.51 Springfield 2,573 1,625.06 Clinton 227 1,612.76 Northborough 220 1,606.92 East Longmeadow 267 1,578.53 Rockland 284 1,574.59 Avon 68 1,552.27 Middleton 160 1,550.49 Agawam 440 1,538.23 Fall River 1,363 1,523.80 Raynham 227 1,519.71 Leominster 613 1,510.15

Rate of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people (Jan. 1-June 3, 2020)

Additionally, the DPH listed the number of people tested in each community and the percentage of positive tests. Statewide, 15.95% of those tested were positive for coronavirus. Among cities and towns with more than 10 positive cases, Chelsea had the highest percentage of positive tests with 39.17%, followed by Lynn and Everett, which had 29.62% and 29.54% positive tests, respectively.

Health officials note that these numbers reflect the number of people tested, not the number of tests performed, and that those people may have had more than one test.

Most of these communities appeared on last week's list as well. Here is a closer look at that list, which was the seventh town-by-town breakdown released by the state.