Coronavirus Hot Spots: These Massachusetts Communities Have the Highest Rates of COVID-19

Chelsea remained at the top of the list of communities with the highest rate of coronavirus cases per 100,000 people. Among cities and towns with at least 100 total cases, Chelsea also has the highest percentage of positive tests in the last two weeks.

By Mike Pescaro

For the 13th straight week, the state Department of Public Health released a breakdown of the total number of coronavirus cases in each Massachusetts city and town.

Among cities and towns with at least 100 cases in total, these 10 communities have the highest percentages of positive cases in the last 14 days:

CommunityNumber of CasesNumber of People TestedPercent of Positive Cases in Last 14 Days
Chelsea2,9558,7407.46%
Lawrence3,63916,7747.05%
Ayer1422,2377.05%
Fall River1,62213,4686.17%
New Bedford2,15714,8665.7%
Revere1,8088,9635.54%
Brockton4,25418,0004.87%
Fitchburg8006,3944.82%
Freetown1029064.82%
Lynn3,66615,7644.81%

Data from between June 24, 2020 and July 8, 2020, omitting communities with under 100 cases. These numbers reflect how many people were tested, and health officials note each person may have had more than one test.

Health officials also released data showing which communities had the highest rates of positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people from Jan. 1 through July 8.

Below is a list of the 50 Massachusetts communities with the highest rates of cases:

CommunityNumber of CasesRate of Cases
Chelsea2,9557,845.56
Brockton4,2544,329.85
Lawrence3,6394,126.98
Everett1,7703,646.75
Lynn3,6663,633.18
Revere1,8082,968.01
Randolph9552,790.85
Worcester5,3012,762.83
Danvers7382,584.41
Lowell2,9242,502.17
Framingham1,7452,343.34
Marlborough9952,290.57
Holyoke9252,244.91
Stoughton6172,230.86
Milford6512,221.60
New Bedford2,1572,166.64
Shirley1772,099.87
Braintree8142,068.10
Boston14,1602,037.50
Topsfield1161,984.96
Hampden981,983.49
Saugus5571,959.52
West Bridgewater1401,931.70
Norwood5801,926.13
Methuen1,0291,921.53
Tewksbury5861,903.17
Fitchburg8001,897.86
Haverhill1,2471,893.83
Waltham1,2431,864.70
Malden1,2501,844.92
Bedford2741,839.37
Springfield2,8721,813.90
Fall River1,6221,813.36
Clinton2531,797.48
Peabody1,0011,795.01
Westborough3351,777.93
Ayer1421,757.43
Stoneham3881,739.60
Northbridge3121,734.85
Leominster7021,729.40
Holbrook1941,717.57
Taunton9831,716.17
Medford1,0391,708.48
Wrentham1921,702.96
Avon741,689.23
Northborough2241,636.13
Agawam4641,622.13
East Longmeadow2741,619.91
Middleton1671,618.32
Raynham2391,600.05

Rate of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people (Jan. 1-July 8, 2020)

