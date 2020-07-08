Coronavirus Hot Spots: These Massachusetts Communities Have the Highest Rates of COVID-19

For the 13th straight week, the state Department of Public Health released a breakdown of the total number of coronavirus cases in each Massachusetts city and town.
Among cities and towns with at least 100 cases in total, these 10 communities have the highest percentages of positive cases in the last 14 days:
|Community
|Number of Cases
|Number of People Tested
|Percent of Positive Cases in Last 14 Days
|Chelsea
|2,955
|8,740
|7.46%
|Lawrence
|3,639
|16,774
|7.05%
|Ayer
|142
|2,237
|7.05%
|Fall River
|1,622
|13,468
|6.17%
|New Bedford
|2,157
|14,866
|5.7%
|Revere
|1,808
|8,963
|5.54%
|Brockton
|4,254
|18,000
|4.87%
|Fitchburg
|800
|6,394
|4.82%
|Freetown
|102
|906
|4.82%
|Lynn
|3,666
|15,764
|4.81%
Data from between June 24, 2020 and July 8, 2020, omitting communities with under 100 cases. These numbers reflect how many people were tested, and health officials note each person may have had more than one test.
Health officials also released data showing which communities had the highest rates of positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people from Jan. 1 through July 8.
Below is a list of the 50 Massachusetts communities with the highest rates of cases:
|Community
|Number of Cases
|Rate of Cases
|Chelsea
|2,955
|7,845.56
|Brockton
|4,254
|4,329.85
|Lawrence
|3,639
|4,126.98
|Everett
|1,770
|3,646.75
|Lynn
|3,666
|3,633.18
|Revere
|1,808
|2,968.01
|Randolph
|955
|2,790.85
|Worcester
|5,301
|2,762.83
|Danvers
|738
|2,584.41
|Lowell
|2,924
|2,502.17
|Framingham
|1,745
|2,343.34
|Marlborough
|995
|2,290.57
|Holyoke
|925
|2,244.91
|Stoughton
|617
|2,230.86
|Milford
|651
|2,221.60
|New Bedford
|2,157
|2,166.64
|Shirley
|177
|2,099.87
|Braintree
|814
|2,068.10
|Boston
|14,160
|2,037.50
|Topsfield
|116
|1,984.96
|Hampden
|98
|1,983.49
|Saugus
|557
|1,959.52
|West Bridgewater
|140
|1,931.70
|Norwood
|580
|1,926.13
|Methuen
|1,029
|1,921.53
|Tewksbury
|586
|1,903.17
|Fitchburg
|800
|1,897.86
|Haverhill
|1,247
|1,893.83
|Waltham
|1,243
|1,864.70
|Malden
|1,250
|1,844.92
|Bedford
|274
|1,839.37
|Springfield
|2,872
|1,813.90
|Fall River
|1,622
|1,813.36
|Clinton
|253
|1,797.48
|Peabody
|1,001
|1,795.01
|Westborough
|335
|1,777.93
|Ayer
|142
|1,757.43
|Stoneham
|388
|1,739.60
|Northbridge
|312
|1,734.85
|Leominster
|702
|1,729.40
|Holbrook
|194
|1,717.57
|Taunton
|983
|1,716.17
|Medford
|1,039
|1,708.48
|Wrentham
|192
|1,702.96
|Avon
|74
|1,689.23
|Northborough
|224
|1,636.13
|Agawam
|464
|1,622.13
|East Longmeadow
|274
|1,619.91
|Middleton
|167
|1,618.32
|Raynham
|239
|1,600.05
Rate of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people (Jan. 1-July 8, 2020)
Most of these communities appeared on last week's list as well. Here is a closer look at that list.