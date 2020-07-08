Coronavirus Hot Spots: These Massachusetts Communities Have the Highest Rates of COVID-19

For the 13th straight week, the state Department of Public Health released a breakdown of the total number of coronavirus cases in each Massachusetts city and town.

Among cities and towns with at least 100 cases in total, these 10 communities have the highest percentages of positive cases in the last 14 days:

Community Number of Cases Number of People Tested Percent of Positive Cases in Last 14 Days Chelsea 2,955 8,740 7.46% Lawrence 3,639 16,774 7.05% Ayer 142 2,237 7.05% Fall River 1,622 13,468 6.17% New Bedford 2,157 14,866 5.7% Revere 1,808 8,963 5.54% Brockton 4,254 18,000 4.87% Fitchburg 800 6,394 4.82% Freetown 102 906 4.82% Lynn 3,666 15,764 4.81%

Data from between June 24, 2020 and July 8, 2020, omitting communities with under 100 cases. These numbers reflect how many people were tested, and health officials note each person may have had more than one test.

Health officials also released data showing which communities had the highest rates of positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people from Jan. 1 through July 8.

Below is a list of the 50 Massachusetts communities with the highest rates of cases:

Community Number of Cases Rate of Cases Chelsea 2,955 7,845.56 Brockton 4,254 4,329.85 Lawrence 3,639 4,126.98 Everett 1,770 3,646.75 Lynn 3,666 3,633.18 Revere 1,808 2,968.01 Randolph 955 2,790.85 Worcester 5,301 2,762.83 Danvers 738 2,584.41 Lowell 2,924 2,502.17 Framingham 1,745 2,343.34 Marlborough 995 2,290.57 Holyoke 925 2,244.91 Stoughton 617 2,230.86 Milford 651 2,221.60 New Bedford 2,157 2,166.64 Shirley 177 2,099.87 Braintree 814 2,068.10 Boston 14,160 2,037.50 Topsfield 116 1,984.96 Hampden 98 1,983.49 Saugus 557 1,959.52 West Bridgewater 140 1,931.70 Norwood 580 1,926.13 Methuen 1,029 1,921.53 Tewksbury 586 1,903.17 Fitchburg 800 1,897.86 Haverhill 1,247 1,893.83 Waltham 1,243 1,864.70 Malden 1,250 1,844.92 Bedford 274 1,839.37 Springfield 2,872 1,813.90 Fall River 1,622 1,813.36 Clinton 253 1,797.48 Peabody 1,001 1,795.01 Westborough 335 1,777.93 Ayer 142 1,757.43 Stoneham 388 1,739.60 Northbridge 312 1,734.85 Leominster 702 1,729.40 Holbrook 194 1,717.57 Taunton 983 1,716.17 Medford 1,039 1,708.48 Wrentham 192 1,702.96 Avon 74 1,689.23 Northborough 224 1,636.13 Agawam 464 1,622.13 East Longmeadow 274 1,619.91 Middleton 167 1,618.32 Raynham 239 1,600.05

Rate of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people (Jan. 1-July 8, 2020)

Most of these communities appeared on last week's list as well. Here is a closer look at that list.