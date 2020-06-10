Coronavirus in Mass.: 46 More Deaths, 267 New Cases

Massachusetts' coronavirus death toll rose by 46 on Wednesday, with another 267 cases reported by health officials.

A total of 7,454 people have died, with 104,156 testing positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, according to the daily report from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

The state also reported Wednesday that 84,621 people in the state have recovered from the infection.

The six indicators informing how fast Massachusetts can move through the four phases of reopening the state are: the COVID-19 positive test rate, the number of individuals who died from COVID-19, the number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals, the health care system's readiness, testing capacity, contact tracing capabilities. None were negative as of Wednesday.

For months, Massachusetts has been one of the epicenters of COVID-19 in the U.S. It has the fifth-most cases among all states and the third-most deaths, but the state is now in Phase 2 of its reopening plan, which sees many businesses able to reopen their doors, though with restrictions.

Gov. Charlie Baker and other health officials have said Massachusetts' high tallies may be due to the state testing among the most residents per capita in the country.

Baker noted Tuesday during his regular coronavirus briefing that other states have "started to see a significant rise in new cases. We're going to work hard to make sure that doesn't happen in Massachusetts."