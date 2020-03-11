Coronavirus in Mass.: Norwood Hospital Erects Medical Tent for Testing

Amid the growing coronavirus outbreak, a Massachusetts hospital has erected an outdoor medical tent that will serve as the location for any upcoming testing for the virus.

Norwood Hospital set up the tent outside of the hospital's emergency room for "potential future testing" of COVID-19 cases.

Hospital officials said that, right now, tests are only being administered to people who have been told they need one by local public health officials. And they urged people not to worry when they see it.

"We don't want people to be concerned when they see the medical tent. This is a standard practice and hospitals and medical facilities throughout the world are using similar tents for coronavirus testing," said Salvatore Perla, president of Norwood Hospital, in a statement. "The medical tents are simply meant to limit any potential exposure between individuals suspected of having the coronavirus and patients in other areas of the hospital."

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States has topped 1,000 overnight as efforts to contain the disease continue. At least 31 people have died.

The hospital is in close contact with the Norwood Health Department and other statewild health officials as developments with the coronavirus come daily.

"We have been in coordination with them throughout this process and our lines of communication will remain open," said Sigalle Reiss, director of the Norwood Health Department.

There were over 90 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts as of Tuesday, and over 1,000 cases nationwide. Officials are preparing for the outbreak to get more intense, as has happened in other countries dealing with what the World Health Organization on Wednesday deemed a pandemic.

