A cluster of coronavirus cases has been linked to a "wedding event" in Rhode Island last month, which officials say was composed of 20 people mostly from Massachusetts.

According to the Department of Public health, the event took place in late July at a house rented for the occasion. Of the guests who went, 19 contracted the virus, including 17 from Massachusetts.

According to the the Boston Globe, the event was a bachelorette party. The exact location in Rhode Island where the party took place remains unclear.

Gov. Charlie Baker seemingly referenced the outbreak during a Tuesday press conference, where he said health officials had learned of a wedding in Rhode Island attended by some Massachusetts residents, after which every attendee except one tested positive for COVID-19.

"These are the things we all have the power and control over to do to limit the spread of the virus, so we should continue to do them," Baker said, urging people to continue wearing masks practicing social distancing and adhering to guidelines for gatherings.

Numerous gatherings in New England have been linked to coronavirus this summer - both wedding-related and otherwise.

Dozens of Maine residents tested positive for the coronavirus and at least one guest died after attending an Aug. 7 wedding reception in Millinocket. All told, about 65 people attended the indoor event at the Big Moose Inn.

Additionally, two recent cases have been linked to an Aug. 17 beach party on Nantucket, which the Boston Globe reports was attended by “many locals."