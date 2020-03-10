Coronavirus Threat Brings Warnings to Mass. High School Basketball Tournament

It's one of the highlights of the school athletic season: competing at the state high school basketball tournament.

But this year's games in Massachusetts and elsewhere are coming with warnings about large crowds.

"I'm not touching anything," said Lynn resident Angela Maggs. "Staying away from people that cough."

Despite the coronavirus, thousands of people are turning out at Boston's TD Garden to root on the teams who have made it to the top.

"I've just been trying to carry hand sanitizer with me everywhere I go," said Bridgewater student Alex Trombley. "I don't want to get coronavirus … I have asthma."

In a statement, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association said it's moving forward with all games this week, but "we encourage participants, spectators, workers and community members to practice good personal hygiene."

"It think that in our current situation at our school, I think this would have really put a damper on our spirits if we weren't able to come here tonight," said Heather Fabiano, vice principal at Lynn English High School.

TD Garden says that it's following all precautions suggested by the CDC, and that it's increased cleaning, installed extra hand sanitizers, and there’s more signage reminding people to wash their hands.