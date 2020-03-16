Coronavirus Tips: How to Shop for Groceries the Smart Way

Any crisis is scary – whether it’s a hurricane, a tornado, an earthquake or a pandemic. There are a lot of unknowns. When the normalcy of life is upended, it can be a panicky feeling.

In some cases, people become mentally paralyzed. What may normally seem like common sense might not be during a crisis. Don’t worry, it’s a normal psychological reaction.

Throughout this crisis, I’ll try to come up with some advice/suggestions that hopefully make it easier for you to cope. Let’s start with grocery shopping!

If you’re over the age of 60 or have a compromised immune system, think about getting your groceries delivered. My wife and I just subscribed to “Misfits Market” – they do weekly vegetable/fruit delivery.

Amid the growing coronavirus outbreak, Massachusetts restaurants will now be take out and delivery only.

When shopping, try to wipe down the shopping cart with cleaning wipes or hand sanitizer.

Think about shopping at off-peak times. If you’re working from home, your schedule is likely a bit more flexible.

Make a shopping list of what you need. This will help limit the time you’re in the store.

How many times do you find yourself mindlessly wandering around looking for something? What meals will last? What meals make good leftovers?

If you’re unable to consume it within four days, freeze it until you’re ready to eat the rest. Use caution buying food, which might have been handled by others – example: the produce section. It might be a good idea to go with prepackaged/frozen items.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced that Massachusetts has set up a coronavirus response command center. Acknowledging the empty shelves seen around the commonwealth's grocery stores, he told people there is no need to hoard food.

Don’t hoard – only take what you need. This will help limit people from making unnecessary trips to the store – plan what you need for at least a week.

You normally see me telling you the weather or talking about climate change, but I’m also a former first responder and have my master of science in emergency management. I’ve been on the ground following disasters ranging from hurricanes to tornadoes. During a crisis, all normalcy is thrown out the window. I’ll be coming up with tips throughout this crisis to help make your life more “normal.” If you have questions, comments or concerns – feel free to email me at chris.gloninger@nbcuni.com.