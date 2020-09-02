COVID-19 Cluster in New Hampshire Linked to Youth Hockey Camp

A cluster of COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire is being linked to a youth hockey camp that was held in Nashua, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Thirteen people connected to the camp tested positive and three of them are young students in Bedford, health officials said.

"It only takes one or two families not to follow protocols for us to start having problems," Bedford Superintendent Michael Fournier said.

The superintendent said the three students who have tested positive recently attended a youth hockey camp at Conway Arena in Nashua.

"There's been no transmission at our schools that we know of, so at this time, it just has to do with that sports camp," Fournier explained.

Health officials said four adults and nine players who participated in the five-day private camp caught the virus.

"We closed for like two days," said Hailee Re who works at Conway Arena.

She said there are protocols in place to keep guests safe. There's no public skating right now, people have to wear masks, and they're cleaning the facility often, according to Re.

"It's all a risk," she said. "If you're going to send your kids, you have to think about it."

In Bedford, the three student-athletes who got sick go to three different elementary schools, health officials said.

Fournier said only one student may have exposed others and now about a dozen kids at the McKelvie School are in quarantine.

"Had we been in full we would've had lots, lots more kids, that would be out," Fournier said.

He thinks the district's hybrid learning model is proving successful by limiting exposure thanks to smaller classes and social distancing.

"As long as people continue to do their best, be vigilant, and to communicate and be transparent, I think we can handle it," Fournier said.

Health officials say anyone who may have been exposed at the hockey camp has been notified.