What About COVID-19 Vaccine for Kids? Mass. Pediatrician Says It'll Be at Least a Year

While news Monday of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine's efficacy was promising news for adults, what about kids?

Dr. Tony Giordano, of Pediatric Health Care Associates in Peabody, Massachusetts, says a vaccine for young children is still in the works.

“At this point they’re really focusing on health care workers, the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions,” the pediatrician said.

Dr. Giordano believes it will be at least a year before kids get vaccinated.

“Just because something works in an adult doesn't necessarily mean it’s going to work the same way in children so they need to be tested separately,” he said.

Experts say kids are the lowest risk population for COVID-19.

“My understanding is that trials have started in patients as young as 12 years old but we don’t even have any data on that, it’s really in its earliest stages,” Dr. Giordano said.

Children and pregnant women have largely been excluded from vaccine trials so far, and vaccines can’t be given to kids unless they’ve been tested in their age group.

Dr. Giordano says if the pharmaceutical companies continue to take the rigorous steps they are taking now, he has full faith in a vaccine.

“Seeing the process play out and knowing they are doing it the exact right way that it should be done, they’re not rushing things, I tend to trust the vaccine and I am totally okay with being the first one to get it,” he said.

Until a vaccine comes, Dr. Giordano says your best bet is to take precautions like wearing a mask and avoiding informal indoor gatherings.

Finding an effective vaccine for COVID-19 may end up being the easier part. Getting the approved vaccinations distributed may be more of a challenge.