COVID Death Toll Tops 14,000 in Massachusetts

Massachusetts has now reported more than 14,000 coronavirus deaths, with 83 confirmed by health officials on Wednesday along with 3,022 new cases.

There have now been 484,639 confirmed cases and 14,013 deaths, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 291 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

Generally, Massachusetts' coronavirus metrics have been trending down, according to the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, with the average number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths peaking in the second week of January. The testing rate peaked Jan. 1. The figures reported daily are important for tracking trends with the virus' spread, though a single-day change may not reflect a larger trend, and may reflect incomplete data.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, decreased to 4.67% from 4.77% the previous day, the department said Wednesday.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has increased/decreased slightly to 1,930. Of that number, 418 were listed as being in intensive care units and 270 are intubated, according to health officials.

The number of estimated active cases dropped to 80,909 on Wednesday from 85,395 on Tuesday.

Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Rochelle Walensky provides an update on COVID-19 variants found in the U.S.

Also Wednesday, Gov. Charlie Baker addressed growing frustration over the state's vaccination sign-up process.

He urged patience, saying the process would remain difficult until a steadier stream of doses arrives from the federal government. Eligible residents should be ready to visit the state website "several" times as they attempt to set up an appointment, Baker said.

Despite the bumpy vaccine rollout, a state health official said Wednesday that a target to make doses available to the general public in Massachusetts starting in April is still in play.