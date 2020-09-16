COVID Outbreaks Close 4 Restaurants in Manchester, NH

Four Manchester, New Hampshire, restaurants are temporarily closed for coronavirus concerns.

Three of them are on the same block in downtown and the fourth is one of the most popular spots in the area: the Puritan Backroom.

The Puritan was the most recent to announce the temporary closure, and there were signs covering the property Wednesday.

“They’ve decided to close down for a day or a couple days or whatever for some deep cleaning and that sort of thing,” said Mike Somers, president of the New Hampshire Lodging and restaurant Association.

Over the weekend, Campo Enoteca and BluAqua Restrobar announced short-term closures because an employee tested positive.

On Tuesday, Café La Reine shut down, saying it’s out of an abundance of caution to allow staff members to get tested.

In a late afternoon note on Wednesday, the owner told NBC10 News that so far, no employee has tested positive.

A New Hampshire high school moved to remote classes the day before they were supposed to begin after 16 students tested positive for the new coronavirus.

And then the string of closures hit the Puritan Backroom, one of Manchester’s most recognizable eateries, after an employee tested positive.

“That sounds pretty much like the world we’re living in right now,” Manchester resident Ramey Sylvester said.

You might think the recent closures would discourage folks from dining out, but that’s not the case for many, including Sylvester.

“If anything, it makes me feel more comfortable that they’re doing the right thing,” she said.

“It doesn’t make me want to limit my interactions with restaurants that have outdoor seating because I still feel comfortable outside,” Christina Krakoff said.

And for now, in New Hampshire, there’s no reason not to.

“Frankly, I am not aware of one instance where we have had an outbreak in a restaurant,” Somers said.

All the restaurants say they’re working with state health officials to determine the safest way to reopen.