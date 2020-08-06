Mayflower II

COVID Restrictions Scrap Mayflower II's Scheduled Stop in RI

Due to a change in restrictions on travel to states including Rhode Island by Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, Plimoth Plantation has decided to keep the Mayflower II in New Bedford

The Mayflower II, a replica of the ship that brought the Pilgrims to the New World 400 years ago, has canceled a scheduled stop in Rhode Island because of new travel restrictions required of people who visit the state.

The 64-year-old reproduction is sailing from Mystic, Connecticut, to Plymouth, Massachusetts, after an $11 million renovation project.

The Mayflower II made an unscheduled stop in New Bedford, Massachusetts, this week to shelter during Tropical Storm Isaias. It was scheduled to visit Newport, Rhode Island, on Thursday.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker earlier this week required people from Rhode Island or those who have visited the state to quarantine for two weeks because of a rising number of coronavirus cases there.

"Due to Governor Baker's recent change to the restrictions on travel to states including Rhode Island, Plimoth Plantation has decided out of an abundance of caution to keep Mayflower in New Bedford … until Saturday, August 8 when the ship will make its way to the Massachusetts Maritime Academy," a press release said.

The ship is scheduled to arrive in Plymouth on Monday.

