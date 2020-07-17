coronavirus

Free COVID Testing Site Open in Melrose Friday

A free testing site is opening in Melrose Friday as the city sees a spike in cases

By Nia Hamm

BOSTON, MA – JUNE 30: Test kits at the NEW Health (North End Waterfront) walk-up COVID-19 testing site in the North End neighborhood of Boston, MA on June 30, 2020. The NEW (North End Waterfront) Health opened the COVID-19 testing site on Tuesday outside the Nazzaro Community Center. Testing will be offered Tuesday and Thursday from 9 AM to noon while in demand. (Photo by Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Melrose Middle-High School will offer coronavirus testing Friday afternoon.

Melrose Mayor Paul Brodeur and the Department of Public Health decided to set up the COVID-19 testing site after seeing a spike in cases - including a student.

The site will be open from from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday - no appointments necessary. Test results will be available within 24 to 48 hours.

Health officials are conducting contact tracing to slow the spread and determine what caused the increase as the city initially had a low number of positive cases.

"We chose this spot because it’s centrally located," Brodeur said.

City officials continue to stress the importance of social distancing,  wearing face coverings and maintaining proper hygiene. They ask anyone who may feel sick or have any symptoms to stay home outside of being tested. 

