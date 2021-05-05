CVS Begins Accepting Walk-In Vaccine Appointments at 389 Mass. Locations

CVS Health announced Wednesday it will begin accepting walk-in appointments for COVID-19 vaccination shots at stores across the country, including 389 locations in Massachusetts.

In a press release, the firm said people can get vaccination shots by simply showing up at a participating location, and added that same-day scheduling is also available at CVS.com.

“We continue to orchestrate an all-out effort to vaccinate the nation against COVID-19,” said CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch. “Thanks to the dedication and effort of our colleagues, I am proud to say we helped achieve the President’s accelerated 100-day goal of 200 million vaccines and have administered over 17 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to date. Our customers continue to give us high satisfaction scores based on their interactions with colleagues and our customer-centric digital approach for scheduling appointments.”

The company said some 8,300 stores across the county are offering COVID-19 vaccination shots.