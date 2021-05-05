Massachusetts

CVS Begins Accepting Walk-In Vaccine Appointments at 389 Mass. Locations

The firm said people can get vaccination shots by simply showing up at a participating location

Frederic J. Brown | AFP | Getty Images

CVS Health announced Wednesday it will begin accepting walk-in appointments for COVID-19 vaccination shots at stores across the country, including 389 locations in Massachusetts.

In a press release, the firm said people can get vaccination shots by simply showing up at a participating location, and added that same-day scheduling is also available at CVS.com.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“We continue to orchestrate an all-out effort to vaccinate the nation against COVID-19,” said CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch. “Thanks to the dedication and effort of our colleagues, I am proud to say we helped achieve the President’s accelerated 100-day goal of 200 million vaccines and have administered over 17 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to date. Our customers continue to give us high satisfaction scores based on their interactions with colleagues and our customer-centric digital approach for scheduling appointments.”

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 4 hours ago

Mass. Reports 795 New Confirmed COVID Cases, 8 More Deaths

Cape Cod May 8

‘Help Wanted': Cape Cod Businesses Restricting Hours Due to Staffing Shortage

The company said some 8,300 stores across the county are offering COVID-19 vaccination shots.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsCVSwalk-inCVS vaccine
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us