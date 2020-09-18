CVS Just Opened 12 New Coronavirus Testing Sites in Mass. Here's Where They Are

CVS Heath on Friday opened a dozen new coronavirus testing sites in Massachusetts as part of the firm’s push to increase access to testing at stores nationwide.

According to the company, the sites are drive-through only and offer free tests for those who meet criteria outlined by the Centers for Disease Control.

Appointments must made in advance and most test results will be available in two to three days, the company said.

The new locations in Massachusetts are:

287 Springfield Avenue, Agawam

181 Brighton Avenue, Allston

207 Market Street, Brighton

355 Centre Street, Brockton

139 Endicott Street, Danvers

70 West State St., Granby

454 Electric Avenue, Lunenberg

220 Maple Street, Middleton

689 Depot Street, North Easton

4600 Washington Street, Roslindale

1075 Broadway Street, Saugus

453 Station Avenue, South Yarmouth

Massachusetts on Thursday reported 419 new confirmed coronavirus cases Thursday and an additional 15 deaths.

There have now been 9,051 confirmed deaths and 124,139 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, remains at 0.8%, according to the report.