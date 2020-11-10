Education

Database Tracks Coronavirus Learning Plans in Mass. School Districts

The creators of the tool believe sharing data and information can help improve the quality and effectiveness of methods to meet the needs of students

By Nia Hamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A new database that tracks COVID-19 learning models across Massachusetts has information on 40 of the state's largest school districts.

The database, created by Boston University and the Massachusetts Business Alliance for Education, allows anyone to see how educators are teaching students during the pandemic.

Here's what the database includes:

  • What districts are doing to to address chronic absence
  • Whether teachers have to check in with families with remote learning
  • Whether students have access to social-emotional learning support

