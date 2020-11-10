Database Tracks Coronavirus Learning Plans in Mass. School Districts

A new database that tracks COVID-19 learning models across Massachusetts has information on 40 of the state's largest school districts.

The database, created by Boston University and the Massachusetts Business Alliance for Education, allows anyone to see how educators are teaching students during the pandemic.

The creators of the tool believe sharing data and information can help improve the quality and effectiveness of methods to meet the needs of students.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Here's what the database includes: