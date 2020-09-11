Dedham Officials to Address COVID-19 Outbreak Linked to Bruins Watch Parties

Officials in Dedham are expected to outline a strategy Friday to deal with two clusters of coronavirus cases believed to be linked to two Boston Bruins watch parties attended by young people.

NHL playoff watch parties attended by two groups of young people likely led to the spike in COVID-19 cases, according to officials, one of which was composed of high school students.

The "significant increase" in confirmed COVID-19 cases led the town's School Committee and Board of Health to indefinitely postpone the start dates for students to learn in-person this fall.

Board of Health Chairwoman Leanne Jasset said in a statement that the rise in cases was linked to two gatherings of young people, including a party attended by high school students. While the agency didn't explain what the gatherings were for at the time, Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday they were “to watch a bunch of Bruins playoff games.”

Students will still begin school fully remote as planned on Sept. 16, but the first phase to bring them back in the classrooms will no longer begin, as originally scheduled, on Sept. 21. All in-person learning plans have been postponed by the district with updated timing contingent on the trajectory of the virus in the community.

Town officials are expected to outline a strategy stop the spread at a press conference Friday at 10:30 a.m.

The latest reports from the Dedham Board of Health shifted the community into the "Red Zone" on state maps, indicating a 9.7 average daily incidence rate per 100,000 people. As of Thursday, the town had 486 cases of coronavirus between, with 37 new cases in the past two weeks.

A mobile testing unit, provided by the state with the "high risk" designation, will remain in town for a minimum of three days.

Health officials are urging residents to continue to take coronavirus safety measures including mask-wearing, avoiding group gatherings, monitoring for symptoms and practicing proper hygiene.

"The town's 'high risk' designation should serve as a strong reminder that COVID-19 has not gone away and heeding public health guidance is as important as ever," Jasset said. "The community's participation continues to be crucial in stopping the spread."