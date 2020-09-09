Worcester Regional Airport

Delta Airlines to Suspend Operations at Worcester Regional Airport

The exact October date for the last Delta flight is unclear, according to Massport officials

By Melissa Buja

A file photo from Worcester Regional Airport
NBC10 Boston

Delta Airlines will be suspending operations at Worcester Regional Airport due to low travel demand, officials with Massport announced Wednesday.

The exact date for the last Delta flight is unclear, but Massport said the move was not unexpected.

"Every major airline has had to make tough decisions at a time when demand for flying and travel is so low. We continue to have conversations with our airline partners and look forward to commercial service returning to Worcester in the near future," Massport said in a statement.

Worcester Regional Airport currently offers five daily roundtrip flights with Delta, JetBlue and American Airlines, according to their website.

