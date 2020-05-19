Despite Reopening, Uncertain Summer Looms for Cape Cod

Memorial Day weekend traditionally kicks off the summer season on Cape Cod, but this year things will be very different.

Some local business owners are unhappy to hear that hotels and restaurants will remain closed for at least another three weeks statewide, since the industries are part of the second phase in Gov. Charlie Baker's reopening plan.

Baker on Monday outlined a phased-in approach to gradually restart the Massachusetts economy, starting with construction, manufacturing and places of worship.

"Gov. Baker's never stepped foot in my restaurant before. He doesn't know what we're doing, how our practices are, how our dining room's set up," said David Delancey, owner of the Lobster Trap in Bourne. "We start getting ready for Memorial Day weekend in January."

Delancey said many local businesses like his rely on summer tourism to pay the bills all-year-round.

“If you are in business on Cape Cod, you have 100 days to make a living," Delancey said, "Memorial Day to Labor Day.”

As part of the governor's reopening plan, beaches, parks and many outdoor activities are allowed to resume on Monday, May 25, just in time for the holiday.

For communities on Cape Cod -- that is a big deal.

Some owners of bars and restaurants were upset to learn Monday that they would have to wait longer to open.

But things will look different with social distancing orders still in place and beach goers asked to wear face coverings.

A Cape Cod Reopening Task Force, charged with creating additional guidelines to resume activities and get feedback from local businesses, is scheduled to meet Tuesday afternoon.