Doctors Stress Importance of Testing for Vaccinated People With COVID-19 Symptoms

If you're experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, doctors say it's important to be tested for coronavirus, even if you have been fully vaccinated.

Some people who spoke with NBC10 Boston questioned the need to take a COVID-19 test after receiving the vaccine.

"It would seem counterproductive once having been vaccinated," said one woman named Patricia.

"No, I feel like I'm good to go," said Kathleen Racicot of Millbury, Massachusetts.

But Dr. Robert Klugman of UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester says those who have been inoculated still need get tested when they feel COVID-like symptoms.

"It's still very important for people who have symptoms, particularly if there's a risk of exposing others, that they get tested," said Dr. Klugman. "It helps us to understand more about the vaccines and the virus."

Klugman says while the efficacy of the vaccines on the market right now are very high, vaccinated people can and do still get COVID-19.

"They're not 100% effective and we've had here upwards of 20 health care workers who have contracted COVID who've been fully vaccinated, more than two weeks after their vaccine," said Klugman.

And he points out that we're nowhere near reaching herd immunity.

"We still have a large percent of the population yet to be vaccinated, and we still have concerns about the effectiveness of the vaccine over time as the virus adapts," Klugman said.

"My son's in preschool, so it would affect him probably the most, so I would say yes, I would," said Grafton mom Christine Boucher.

"If it would help the system, sure, I'd get the test, but I'm reluctant to say I'd get the test because it was a nightmare to do it," said Robert Badzmierowski of Uxbridge.

Klugman says he understands the hesitation, but he insists testing has improved.

"It is one more thing to do, which we understand," Klugman said, "but it's responsible as a family member, as a community member and as a member of the United States of America and the world, to help us by getting tested."

Klugman says the bottom line is we're likely going to have COVID-19 around for years to come, so we're going to need to take tests when we feel sick for the foreseeable future, whether we're vaccinated or not.