Dorchester Vaccine Site Offers Walk-Up Appointments to 120 People

Dozens of people were surprised to have the opportunity to receive the coronavirus vaccine Wednesday afternoon in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

Boston Public Health tweeted at 1 p.m. that walk-up appointments would be available, first-come, first-serve, between 2 and 7 p.m. at the Plumbers Union Hall on Massachusetts Avenue.

Want to get the #COVID19 vaccine today? There are free, walk-up Pfizer vaccine appointments available today from 2-7pm at the Plumbers Union Hall, 1240 Massachusetts Avenue in Dorchester. First come, first served. No appointment or pre-registration needed. Just show up. — Boston Public Health (@HealthyBoston) April 14, 2021

The lines got long as 120 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were administered.

Ben Clifford says the tweet was posted in his work's Slack channel, and 15 minutes later, he left to get there.

"I figured I'd shoot my shot just to see if it was possible," Clifford said.

"It's a fantastic situation for folks," said Megan McCarty, one of the site managers at the clinic.

She says they were supposed to give out the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but with those on hold, the appointments were canceled. The people who had the appointments were given the chance to get Pfizer instead.

"Some folks have chosen not to keep those appointments, and that has allowed us to offer a lot more appointment openings for today," McCarty said.

"I'm really happy about it," said Kyle Tran, who drove to the site after work.