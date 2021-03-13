Dozens of Additional CVS Vaccine Sites Open Appointments in Mass.

Dozens of new CVS locations capable of administering the COVID-19 vaccine will make booking appointments available starting Saturday in Massachusetts.

The additional 34 vaccination sites join 51 stores already activated in the state, bringing the total number of CVS Pharmacy locations administering a vaccine in Massachusetts to 85.

CVS initially announced the opening on Thursday, as Massachusetts continues to create more accommodations to expedite the rate of vaccinations. The state has also launched a preregistration website, allowing all adult residents to sign up for a waiting list, regardless of whether they are yet eligible by state guidelines. They will not be contacted to book an appointment until they become eligible.

CVS says its stores are receiving more shipments of the vaccine and the eligible residents can begin booking appointments for the latest allocation of doses starting Saturday. These appointments will include availability for school teachers and staff.

The news comes as the U.S. on Friday topped 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered, with 35 million people fully vaccinated.