Convoy of Champions

Dozens of Ambulances Will Drive to Fenway to Honor Mass. Paramedics, EMTs, Dispatchers

The convoy of 50 ambulances will leave UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday and travel to Fenway Park

Boston ambulance
Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images, File

This April 30, 2020, file photo shows a Boston EMS ambulance head down Beacon Street at the intersection with Charles Street in Boston.

" data-ellipsis="false">

More than 20,000 Massachusetts paramedics, EMTs and 911 dispatchers will be honored Wednesday as part of National EMS Week when a large convoy of ambulances travel from Worcester to Boston.

The "Convoy of Champions" will begin at 1:15 p.m. at UMass Memorial Medical Center and make the 40-mile drive with a state police escort and a UMass Medical Life Flight helicopter, according to a news release.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

reopening Massachusetts May 18

Reopening Mass.: Read the Full Plan

coronavirus 24 hours ago

Mass. May Be Reopening, But Gov. Baker Still Wants You to Stay Home

Traveling the Massachusetts Turnpike, the convoy of 50 ambulances are expected to arrive at Fenway Park by about 2 p.m.

Once there, ambulance crews will be greeted with a flyover from both UMass and Boston MedFlight helicopters, the news release said.

F-15 jets flew over Massachusetts hospitals to thank health care workers for their work on the front lines battling the pandemic.

Gov. Charlie Baker, Attorney General Maura Healey, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and health care leaders are expected to provide video tributes to the EMS professionals as well.

This article tagged under:

Convoy of ChampionsFenway ParkUmass Memorial Medical CenterMassachusetts Ambulance Associationparamedics
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us