More than 20,000 Massachusetts paramedics, EMTs and 911 dispatchers will be honored Wednesday as part of National EMS Week when a large convoy of ambulances travel from Worcester to Boston.
The "Convoy of Champions" will begin at 1:15 p.m. at UMass Memorial Medical Center and make the 40-mile drive with a state police escort and a UMass Medical Life Flight helicopter, according to a news release.
Traveling the Massachusetts Turnpike, the convoy of 50 ambulances are expected to arrive at Fenway Park by about 2 p.m.
Once there, ambulance crews will be greeted with a flyover from both UMass and Boston MedFlight helicopters, the news release said.
Gov. Charlie Baker, Attorney General Maura Healey, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and health care leaders are expected to provide video tributes to the EMS professionals as well.