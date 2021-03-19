Massachusetts

Dozens Test Positive in Connection to Weymouth Cheerleading COVID Cluster

As of Thursday, there have been 37 positive coronavirus cases in 14 Massachusetts cities and towns in connection with the Cheer Sport Sharks New England training facility in Weymouth

Dozens of people have tested positive for COVID-19 in connection with a cluster at a youth cheerleading facility in Weymouth, Massachusetts.

Health officials say there have been 37 coronavirus cases in 14 cities and towns since Monday. That number does not include family members or close contacts of participants, as health officials say the investigation is ongoing.

The cases are tied to the Cheer Sport Sharks New England training facility, according to the Weymouth Health Department.

Four of the people who tested positive are Weymouth residents, while people in Braintree, Rockland, Randolph, Quincy, Brookline, East Bridgewater, Hingham, Kingston, Marion, Franklin, Whitman, Dedham and Easton have also been impacted, officials said.

