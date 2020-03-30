Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing Site To Open in Medford

A drive-thru testing site is set to open on Saturday at PhysicianOne Urgent Care in Medford, Massachusetts, local authorities said on Monday.

Health care providers will test patients who have been pre-screened via a virtual visit at the new location on 4110 Mystic Valley Parkway from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the city of Medford said in a statement.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has opened up his state’s first drive-thru Coronavirus testing clinic.

“I’m so thankful to PhysicianOne for providing this important resource not only to Medford residents but to residents from our neighboring communities who may not otherwise have access to testing,” said Mayor Lungo-Koehn in the statement. “Access to testing is critical in understanding and slowing the spread of COVID-19.

The drive-thru site will be open only for the day on Saturday, April 4, due to the few tests available, officials said. Medford's drive-through site is not the only one in the state, with Cape Cod testing people who meet certain criteria.

After the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the city's homeless community, city officials are taking extra precautions to slow the spread of the virus.

Patients can be pre-screened virtually by going to www.P1UC.com and following the guidelines for the Medford drive-trough testing pre-screen or by calling 855-349-2828.

Massachusetts cases have reached 4,955 as of Sunday, with 48 deaths attributed to COVID-19.